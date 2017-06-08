Katy Perry Is Spilling More Taylor Swift Tea

Grab some paper towels — someone just spilled a lot of tea.
Now that she's broken the seal, Katy Perry can't stop talking about her rift with Taylor Swift, this time with British music magazine NME.
The pop star, who just performed at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert, explained her decision to speak out about the infamous beef with her former friend — said to have started over some backup dancers — during her Carpool Karaoke appearance on the Late Late Show last month.
"Well, [Late Late Show host] James Corden makes me and the whole world feel very safe," Perry told the magazine. "No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two, and the truth.”
The new American Idol judge added that — despite criticism over the feud's pitting two successful women against one another — she felt it was important to address the drama.
"I mean, I’m not Buddha — things irritate me," the singer admitted. "I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [her fans]. That’s so messed up!”
This all began with Swift accusing Perry of sabotaging her tour by hiring her backup dancers. One thing the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer didn't do, she told NME, is pull rank when Swift tapped Perry's longtime collaborator, songwriter and producer Max Martin, to co-write "Bad Blood," a.k.a. the official theme song of Taylor vs. Katy.
"I can’t speak for [Max], but he didn’t know [who ‘Bad Blood’ was about],” Perry said. “I’m not supposed to tell him what he can and can’t do. I’m very fair; I’m super-duper fair and I’m not one of those people who’s like, ‘You can’t do that because I don’t like that person’. Just, like, you do you, make your own choices... I’m not his mother."
Perry's full interview comes out tomorrow, June 9. Between this and the James Comey testimony, our cups really do runneth over.
