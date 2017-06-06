Olivia Palermo Wore Her Own $148 Banana Republic Dress To The CFDA Awards Tonight

It's no secret that Olivia Palermo has impeccable style. She's been on more "Best Dressed" lists than we can count and never fails to kill it on the red carpet. As much as we'd like to emulate her looks, most of Palermo's attire is a bit on the pricey side. At first glance, the stunning cayenne, off-the-shoulder gown she wore to the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 5 seemed to be no exception. But, we have some great news for you: The dress is from Banana Republic and it's now available for just $148.
Palermo, a Banana Republic Global Style Ambassador, debuted the dress at the CFDAs. It marks our first glimpse at the Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo capsule collection, which will hit stores in September. If this gown is any indication, fashion enthusiasts everywhere will be clamouring to own every piece from the upcoming collection.
We love the off-the-shoulder silhouette, long sleeves, and button placket. The waist tie is the perfect finishing touch. In addition to being available online, the dress can also be purchased at Banana Republic's SoHo store in New York City.
When the full collection debuts in September, items will range in price from $38.00 for a triple-wrap belt and $998.00 for a snake leather trench coat.
