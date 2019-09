Olivia Palermo Wore Her Own $148 Banana Republic Dress To The CFDA Awards Tonight

It's no secret that Olivia Palermo has impeccable style. She's been on more "Best Dressed" lists than we can count and never fails to kill it on the red carpet. As much as we'd like to emulate her looks, most of Palermo's attire is a bit on the pricey side. At first glance, the stunning cayenne, off-the-shoulder gown she wore to the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 5 seemed to be no exception. But, we have some great news for you: The dress is from Banana Republic and it's now available for just $148