Mischa Barton has reached a settlement in her court battle against an ex-boyfriend who allegedly tried to shop explicit footage of the actress, CBS Los Angeles reports.
In March the former star of The O.C. accused Jon Zacharias of taking nude photos and filming a sex tape without her knowledge of consent. She hired a lawyer, Lisa Bloom, who blasted the violation as revenge porn.
A hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court yesterday resolved that Zacharias would turn over any images to Barton, and would be banned from making them public. CBS quotes his lawyer, James Blatt, as saying that his client would not apologise to the actress.
Barton's legal team is taking the settlement as a "victory," according to a statement Bloom issued to People.
“Mischa did not consent to the release of any such photos or videos," the celebrity attorney told the magazine. "We went into court and obtained court orders barring anyone from trafficking in images like this of Mischa.
“Today we have won an important agreement, which permanently blocks the dissemination of these images," her statement added. "All explicit photos and videos of Mischa must be handed over to me immediately. Her ex must stay 100 yards away from her today, tomorrow, and forever. And the court will retain jurisdiction over the case in case we need further enforcement.
"I am proud to declare victory for Mischa. She did this not just for herself, but for all women and girls. Mischa wants everyone to know that we have the right to control our own bodies and decide whether or not to have explicit photos out there for the world to see. If a woman wants to do that, fine. If she doesn’t, fine. The choice is hers and hers alone.”
Bloom also posted a photo of her and Barton celebrating the court agreement.
COURT VICTORY today with Mischa Barton. Distribution of the explicit images banned, ex stays 100 yards away forever. pic.twitter.com/cr0cWtveYg— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 5, 2017
