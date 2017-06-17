From Korea to China, the Asian market has beauty on lockdown: with innovative techniques in skincare technology, kitsch packaging, and weird and wonderful makeup hacks, we're always tapping into their ahead-of-the-curve approach to beauty. Snail slime and bubble masks, anyone?
If you're unsure where to begin, or just fancy something new to shake up your go-to makeup products, we've selected the most-hyped items on the market to revive your bathroom shelf. From foamy cleansers and natural sheet masks to luscious lip tints and compact powders, these are the cult Asian beauty products you’ll be swearing by in no time.