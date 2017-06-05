What Happens When You Offer Shelter To Terror Attack Victims

“In the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan, I volunteered at the military airbase where we brought and distributed relief goods and donations. I joined a group that ferried refugees in and around the city to their relatives and friends who’d take them in. By nightfall that first day I was dead tired and volunteered to drive for just one more family before heading home – a single mom with five teens who’d already spent days at the airport. I was supposed to bring them to a local women’s shelter, but we somehow bonded in that short car ride and I couldn’t bear to just dump them at a place totally unfamiliar to them and looking the way they did. I was also thinking, ‘what if the same thing happened to my family?’ So I spoke to the mom and said, ‘This isn’t part of what we do but if you’d let me, I’d like to bring you to our home where all of you can take a hot bath, wash and dry your clothes, go online and let your family and friends you’re ok...’ and that is exactly what I did. They are back to their normal, everyday lives now and to this day, we are friends.”