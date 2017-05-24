Why People Are Making Jokes About #BritishThreatLevels On Twitter

We're British. You can't scare us until you raise the threat level to "I'm sorry, but there's only continental breakfast left".— Jason (@NickMotown) May 24, 2017
#BritishThreatLevels "would you mind sharing this table?"— Stuart Millar (@stuartmillar159) May 24, 2017
@janinegibson 'Unexpected Item In the Bagging Area' #BritishThreatLevels— Heidi Stephens (@heidistephens) May 24, 2017
#BritishThreatLevels The person in front of you in the 12 Items or Less queue clearly has 13 items.— kathmayer ? (@kathmayer) May 24, 2017
"Let's go round the room and say one thing about yourselves"#BritishThreatLevels— Hash Piperdy ⚡️ (@HashPiperdy) May 24, 2017
Parcel gets delivered to the neighbour meaning you have to speak to them #BritishThreatLevels— clrthrn (@clrthrn) May 24, 2017
#BritishThreatLevels SOMEONE used you favourite mug in work.— Bunbury Publishing (@BunburyPublish) May 24, 2017
"Get into pairs and we'll do a fun role play activity" #BritishThreatLevels— SeeingStars (@seeingstars76) May 24, 2017
#BritishThreatLevels When a waiter asks if everything is OK and the meal is not— Gavin Curnow (@GavinCurnow) May 24, 2017
Trying to enjoy a Jaffa cake without someone bringing up THAT debate. #BritishThreatLevels— Keira Tucker (@HavingChips4Tea) May 24, 2017
engaging in sincere and useful discourse rather than using pointless twee hashtags to deflect meaningful conversation #BritishThreatLevels— 'Emily Reynolds' (@rey_z) May 24, 2017
@veidtlemania I can't quite believe some people I follow are doing twee keep calm and carry on type jokes about dead children #BritishThreatLevels— smooching pumpkins (@meanfest) May 24, 2017
@JamesDelingpole I'm not sure I get this thread at all while #manchester children are still in intensive care or lying in morgues.#BritishThreatLevels— All-American Male (@chrisbraly) May 24, 2017
When you turn the deaths of children into a sick joke #britishthreatlevels— Michael (@Davoli) May 24, 2017