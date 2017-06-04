Shortly after last night's terrorist attack in London, people started leaving flowers on London Bridge, the site where three men in a white van ran down pedestrians before stabbing others at the crowded Borough Market. The attack left seven dead and at least 48 injured.
The flowers were a sign of unity from a city that has seen three terrorist attacks already this year. This latest incident came less than two weeks after the attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. In a video by the international news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP), people are seen ducking under the police tape to leave bouquets as police officers stand nearby on patrol.
The AFP reported that many have asked officers to lay flowers for them since they cannot make their way onto the bridge due to the investigation. One image AFP captured, that has been shared across social media, is of a woman wiping away her tears as she handed her flowers to an officer.
A woman wipes her eye after asking a police officer to lay flowers near #LondonBridge in London as a tribute to victims of the terror attack pic.twitter.com/MxI5r54UUw— AFP news agency (@AFP) June 4, 2017
Others have started vigils in spots closest to the bridge, including Thames Path, where pedestrians are still allowed. Many are leaving cards, as one Twitter user pointed out, that send well-wishes to anyone affected by the attacks.
"First flowers arrive at cordon next to The Shard after London Bridge attack," one person wrote. "'With love, sympathy, and solidarity. We stand with you London.'"
More flowers on Thames Path near Southwark Crown Court - the closest anyone can get to #londonbridge pic.twitter.com/IJKLLMYn0w— London SE1 (@se1) June 4, 2017
First flowers arrive at cordon next to The Shard after London Bridge attack. 'With love, sympathy and solidarity. We stand with you London.' pic.twitter.com/KSgha2hmiy— Joe Pike (@joepike) June 4, 2017
Flowers lain and signs of unity posted on Southwark Street after #LondonBridge terror attack:@LBC pic.twitter.com/0wxtN5ye1c— Vincent McAviney (@Vinny_LBC) June 4, 2017
Flowers are just one way the people of London have showed that they are standing strong during this time, just like the bridge itself. As The Telegraph pointed out, people have been using the signs on the tube to leave optimistic messages. One person even used one tube sign to write their "Q.O.T.D" or "Quote Of The Day" for the city: "London Bridge will never fall down. You can't break our spirit."
Bridges have become the site of terror in London, but also a symbol of optimism for the people of the city. Back in March, a man plowed an SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer to death in the grounds of parliament. Westminster Bridge then became the site of a vigil that brought thousands of people, many from different faiths, together. All stood by side to pay tribute to the victims of the attack.
Once again, London's bridges are helping make the connection among those looking for hope in the city.
