Leaders & Celebrities React To The London Attack

We are all shocked and horrified by the brutal attacks in London. My statement: pic.twitter.com/xR7Vz1YOtV— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 4, 2017
We are all shocked and angry today - but this is our city. We will never let these cowards win and we will never be cowed by terrorism. pic.twitter.com/kcosumkdCR— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 4, 2017
Dreadful news from London. My thoughts are with all those affected.— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 3, 2017
Condolences to all affected & emergency services in difficult circumstances. We all deserve to live without fear. We must all reject hate.— LeanneWood (@LeanneWood) June 4, 2017
Waking up to more horror & heartbreak. My thoughts with the victims & families - & huge thanks to emergency services. We won't be divided.— Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) June 4, 2017
The thugs who mowed down innocent people would love to think of the UK 'reeling' but it isn't. Don't confuse grief with lack of courage. https://t.co/9MEUfPLnkv— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 4, 2017