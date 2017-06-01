Dolce & Gabbana Released This Custom Kate Middleton Dress To The People…Kind Of

Every time Kate Middleton wears a stunning number in public (read: every time she makes a public appearance), I immediately experience the strong urge to own the very same dress as the Duchess of Cambridge. Of course, I instantly run into roadblocks every single time. Middleton's dress choices are often accompanied by a hefty price tag (womp womp) and they tend to sell out in the blink of an eye.
But if you have £2,150 to spare, you'll want to hurry on over to Net-A-Porter to buy Dolce & Gabbana's new design "The Middleton."
Middleton wore this very same dress during her royal tour of Canada last September. The original design was part of Dolce & Gabbana's fall 2016 collection and it featured an embroidered "Alice in Wonderland" pocket watch motif. However, the Duchess opted to wear a version of the dress without the embroidery, so it's also absent from Net-A-Porter's new design.
"This forest-green crepe piece has puffed sleeves, a pretty bow tie and white buttons, evocative of styles from the '40s. We like how the stitched seams and raw georgette trims playfully emphasise the craftsmanship," the online retailer's description reads.
Net-A-Porter suggests pairing the crepe midi dress with metallic heels for a summer evening event. The silk-blend makes the dress super flattering by smoothing your curves in all the right places — so it's no surprise that Middleton loved the number.
If you want to be the owner of "The Middleton," run (don't walk) to Net-A-Porter. If history is any indicator, this dress will sell out quicker than you can say "Duchess of Cambridge."
