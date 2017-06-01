The Laptop Ban Isn't Spreading To Europe After All

If you have a summertime trip to Europe planned, we have good news — the Department of Homeland Security has announced that it won't implement a ban on laptops on flights to America from Europe.
It remains unclear whether or not the United States will pursue a future ban, and reports indicate that European and United States officials disagree on whether or not regulations should be put in place. Although European sources consider the issue to be resolved, the Trump administration is reportedly still considering a laptop ban.
This news follows the Department of Homeland Security's March 21 implementation of a rule requiring passengers flying to the United States from 10 airports in Muslim-majority countries to stow all electronics larger than a smartphone in their checked luggage.
In addition to laptops, electronic devices that fall into this category include portable DVD players, tablets, travel printers, scanners, cameras, and e-readers.
The ban remains in effect at the following airports: Abu Dhabi International Airport, Dubai International Airport, Cairo International Airport, Queen Alia International Airport, Kuwait International Airport, Mohammed V Airport, Hamad International Airport, King Khalid International Airport, King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, and Ataturk International Airport.
Although our laptops and other electronics are allowed on European flights for now, it won't be surprising if other regulations are proposed or implemented in the future. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the issue remains "on the table."
