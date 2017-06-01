So what can you do to end animal testing in cosmetics? “Consumers can do two things – they can shop cruelty-free, and to do that they should buy products from companies that only have the leaping bunny symbol – the global accreditation symbol that means that products and ingredients are not tested. The second thing is to sign the petition, get active, and tell your government that this must come to an end. It’s crazy that we are still having to fight. We can’t afford to wait for the slowest country in the world to catch up – we need to put animal testing in cosmetics into the history books.”