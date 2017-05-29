“Most of the plastic that has ever been produced still exists today, which is why it’s high time for businesses across all industries to take responsibility and present new generations of consumers with eco-friendly alternatives,” said Brandi Halls, Director of Brand Communications for Lush. The company is doing its part by creating products that are packaging-free whenever possible. From body butters to shampoo bars and shower jellies to scrubs, over 35% of its products are unpackaged — or naked, much like those select employees will be tomorrow.