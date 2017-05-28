When it comes to mobile phone providers, lots of us feel as though the grass is probably greener elsewhere. A friend always seems to have better reception, or a cheaper price plan, or more flexibility when travelling abroad.
But according to a new customer satisfaction survey, two of the UK's largest providers, EE and Vodafone, are also the two worst. Both were awarded scores of just 50% in a Which? survey asking mobile phone users to rate their providers' customer service, value for money, incentives, ease and speed of contacting, and 4G coverage.
At the other end of the spectrum, Giffgaff was rated as the UK's best mobile phone provider with a score of 81%. Utilility Warehouse placed second with 76%, followed by Tesco Mobile in third with 74%.
Meanwhile, TalkTalk and O2 both found themselves towards the bottom of the rankings with disappointing customer scores of 62%.
“Year after year we see the smaller providers giving great service and some of the biggest providers struggling to meet their customers expectations. Those who are fed up of receiving a poor service from their provider should look to switch," Which?'s Managing Director of Home Products and Services, Alex Neill, said in a news release.
"It is critical that the next government and Ofcom listen to the concerns of mobile phone customers so that there is increased competition in the industry which will lead to a better experience for customers."
Check out the full rankings according to the Which? customer survey below.
1. Giffgaff (81%)
2. Utility Warehouse (76%)
3. Tesco Mobile (74%)
4. Asda Mobile (72%)
5. Talkmobile (69%)
6. Plusnet (66%)
7. Three (64%)
8= iD (Carphone Warehouse) (63%)
8= BT Mobile (63%)
10= O2 (62%)
10= TalkTalk (62%)
10= Virgin Mobile (62%)
13= EE (50%)
13 = Vodafone (50%)
