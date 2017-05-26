Trudeau & Macron Are The New Trudeau & Obama — & We Have Feelings

One of the cutest aspects of Barack Obama's presidency was his friendship with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But now that Obama's out of the White House, the new president of France, Emmanuel Macron, seems to have a budding bromance with Trudeau. Be still my heart.
Macron and Trudeau met on Friday at the G7 summit in Italy, and photos of their hangout are just adorable. Prime Minister Trudeau tweeted some of the pics, writing, "Sitting down with @EmmanuelMacron for the first time, talking jobs, security & climate – looking forward to more conversations, my friend." Ummm, I think it's safe to say the whole world is looking forward to more of these talks. You know, in the name of world peace and diplomacy and what not.
In the photo of the men shaking hands, they both look overjoyed to be meeting. (It's worth noting that Macron gave Trudeau a two-hand handshake like they're old buds.)
Sitting down with @EmmanuelMacron for the first time, talking jobs, security & climate – looking forward to more conversations, my friend. pic.twitter.com/8ih8iEZ4aw— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 26, 2017
Macron tweeted a video of the two leaders walking through a gorgeous Italian garden with the caption, "The Franco-Canadian friendship has a new face. @JustinTrudeau, we have to meet the challenges of our generation!"
Just imagine being the photographer tasked with following these new friends around.
L'amitié franco-canadienne a un nouveau visage. @JustinTrudeau, à nous de relever les défis de notre génération ! #G7Taormina pic.twitter.com/8EdQopviov— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 26, 2017
That wasn't all though — Macron tweeted about his new friend again, this time posting a pic of them looking into each others' eyes while leaning on a balcony overlooking the ocean. The Sicilian landscape looks more like a honeymoon getaway than a political meeting spot.
Ensemble, autour de valeurs communes, pour répondre aux enjeux liés au terrorisme, au climat et aux coopérations économiques. #G7Taormina pic.twitter.com/hU9S5gkaAd— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 26, 2017
Of course, it's sad to realize Obama and Trudeau's political bromance is over and the former U.S. president was replaced after only a few short months. Hopefully they still keep in touch and will rekindle their friendship once Trudeau joins Obama on the other side.
It's hard to be totally sad about the end of the Obama-Trudeau era, though, because Trudeau and Macron are also adorable. Just look at how happy they are together! We're going to need some time to work through these feelings.
