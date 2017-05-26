Kendall Jenner Wears Leggings To The Club, Proving That Athleisure Knows No Boundaries

To make the whole ensemble more nighttime appropriate, Jenner did add a few details that took the look out of the athleisure playbook and into the supermodel M.O. She paired her all-black outfit with pointy-toe black heels and an easy topknot. Easy enough, right? Stopping here, it's definitely a look anyone can copy. But Jenner's a supermodel spokesperson and a Kardashian sibling, so she added plenty of sparkle and shine with gobs and gobs of diamonds (okay, just one stunning necklace, but it was plenty sparkly) and two huge, pearl-adorned hoops. Those finishing touches took her look out of the gym and made it a flashbulb-worthy club-ready outfit.