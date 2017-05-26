Kendall Jenner Wears Leggings To The Club, Proving That Athleisure Knows No Boundaries

Athleisure isn't just for brunch, barre class, and the boardroom anymore. Harper's Bazaar reports that Kendall Jenner (because who else?) took the trend into her after-dark activities and attended a Cannes Film Festival after-party wearing something straight out of the yoga studio.
Last night, the model eschewed her La Perla couture and put on black leggings and a crop top. But because she wasn't headed to sweat it out (not via reps and weights, at least), her top featured a fun detail: fringe. Her leggings, however, looked like standard workout fare. There were no embellishments, no fun peekaboo mesh panels, and absolutely nothing that set them apart from the slew of stretchy black leggings you may have stockpiled in your closet.
To make the whole ensemble more nighttime appropriate, Jenner did add a few details that took the look out of the athleisure playbook and into the supermodel M.O. She paired her all-black outfit with pointy-toe black heels and an easy topknot. Easy enough, right? Stopping here, it's definitely a look anyone can copy. But Jenner's a supermodel spokesperson and a Kardashian sibling, so she added plenty of sparkle and shine with gobs and gobs of diamonds (okay, just one stunning necklace, but it was plenty sparkly) and two huge, pearl-adorned hoops. Those finishing touches took her look out of the gym and made it a flashbulb-worthy club-ready outfit.
The all-black combo is a far cry from Jenner's other Cannes looks. Just the other day, she took to the fest's red carpet in a show-stopping Giambattista Valli dress — complete with a flowing, billowy train. And off of the red carpet, she's been soaking up the rays on a yacht wearing an Elle Woods-inspired Lisa Marie Fernandez pink bikini. Just how many suitcases did Jenner bring with her? With enough outfits to go from the red carpet to the beach to the club and then straight to sunrise yoga, we're betting she didn't travel light.
