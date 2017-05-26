The Naked Dress Lives On, Thanks To Bella Hadid

Just when you thought that you'd seen the last illusion-netted strategically placed rhinestone-and-sequin naked dress, the is-she-or-isn't-she naked look got new life on Bella Hadid, who arrived at the amFAR gala in a Ralph & Russo gown that left very, very little to the imagination.
People Style reports that the model's very sparkly dress is a "custom nude illusion tulle gown with draped pleating and high split leg, elaborately hand embroidered with crystals, glass beads, and silver chain." What looked like swaths of crystal at first glance was actually a complicated network of draped shoulders and a long train over a sheer corset and high-waisted briefs. There was a lot of skin on display, from bare arms and shoulders right down to her legs.
Hadid's shoes, which are literally silver snakes climbing up her legs, finished off the eye-catching look. Her hair was done up in an origami-inspired topknot and she didn't bother adding any jewellery to the look. Why add sparklers and baubles when the gown is already bordering on body jewellery?
So proud to have walked down the iconic Spanish steps alone tonight to launch my new #GoldeaRomanNight perfume campaign. This was a dream i never thought would have come true. A movie. Thank you to my whole @bulgariofficial family for your love and generosity for making this the most beautiful roman night of all! Pinch meee !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️
The model's appearance at the amFAR gala was a surprise for some. While Hadid has been gliding down the Cannes red carpet in a bevy of Dior Haute Couture gowns and vampy Alexandre Vauthier dresses, she was at a Bulgari event just the night before — in Rome. It looks like Hadid caught the red-eye, because she was back in France just a mere hours after that high-wattage event. From the Spanish steps (where Hadid feted her new campaign with a one-woman runway show) to the French Riviera? Let's hope she's immune to jet lag.
