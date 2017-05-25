Story from Music

Ariana Grande's Manager Tweets About Choosing Joy In Face Of Terrorism

Erin Donnelly
Scooter Braun, who manages Ariana Grande as well as stars like Justin Bieber and Carly Rae Jepsen, has spoken out about Monday night's terror attack at Grande's Manchester concert. The bombing has claimed 22 lives.
Braun, who suspended the rest of the European leg of Grande's Dangerous Woman tour, took to Twitter late last night to share how he won't let the attack make him live in fear. (We've compiled his string of tweets for the sake of clarity, but you can read them individually below.)
"Tonight I got home and took my parents out to dinner," he told followers. "Korean BBQ. We drank and ate and laughed with the tables next to us. I experienced joy. I experienced joy for the first time in days. And I remembered... we are free. We are all different but we are free to enjoy each other's company.
Advertisement
"I will honor those that are lost by living each day full," he continued. Full of fun, full of laughter, full of joy. I welcome the differences of my neighbor. The wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We cant allow it. Fear cannot rule the day. More people die each year from car crashes then terrorism. Yet I will get in my car. I will choose to live than to be afraid. So...
"Manchester I stand with you. Jakarta I stand with you. Children of Syria I stand with you. We will honor you by not giving in to the darkness. So if you think you scared us... if you think your [cowardly] act made us change how we live... sorry. All you did was make us appreciate every day.
"With extraordinary evil we must fight with extraordinary greatness. Fight on. Good night world. Tomorrow I live full. I will honor all of you by laughing, loving, and living. Living full for every wonderful innocent child whose life was taken too soon. Am I angry? Hell yes. But how will we respond? With everything you think you took from us... love and joy and life!"
Many fans have left comments praising Braun for being inspiring and motivating them to stay positive. The music manager remains under pressure, however, to cancel Justin Bieber's UK concerts over fears of another attack.
Related Video:
Advertisement

More from Music

R29 Original Series