Does Body Positivity Still Matter?

Sometime in 2015, I accidentally set up desktop notifications for CNN.com. I don’t remember doing it; I must have just hit “yes” on some pop-up, because all of a sudden I was getting intermittent news alerts sliding into the upper right hand corner of my laptop a couple times a day. I’d be writing some story about Anastasia impersonators or an essay about conquering body shame when an alert would interrupt me: “Trump leading in primary polls.” My heart would leap for a second, but then I’d just become annoyed. Obviously, he wasn’t going to win anything — and neither would his counterparts in Austria , the Netherlands , and a growing number of countries throughout the world. As for these polls showing the hordes of people evidently supporting these overtly racist, Islamophobic, isolationist pussy grabbers? I guess we’d have to contend with them, but that could wait until after the election. For now, I would just close the news alert, make another donation to the Clinton campaign, and get back to writing about body positivity. That was important too, right?