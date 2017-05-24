Does Body Positivity Still Matter?

“It was really about celebrating my body for the first time, because I had spent so long being enemies with it,” says Brown. But when she saw how fast and how eagerly others in the disabled community jumped onto the hashtag, she realised it could and should be about more than just her own experience. “I just want disabled people of colour, specifically, to feel like they don’t have to hate themselves. I don’t want it to take as long for someone else as it did for me. Being here, right now, not waking up and being sad immediately because I’m still in this body. Waking up and looking at it, and falling in love with it, has been such a magical experience for me.”