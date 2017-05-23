Story from Music

Why Justin Bieber's Fans Want Him To Cancel His UK Concerts

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Fans are typically upset when their favourite artist cancels an upcoming shows. However, in this case, Justin Bieber fans are begging for the pop star to cancel several of his planned concerts.
Newsweek reports that the "Sorry" singer's fans are terrified for his safety following the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in northern England. The incident, which the police are investigating as a suicide bombing, occurred on Monday, shortly after the show ended. The Guardian reports that the current death toll has risen to 22. Now, fans are terrified that one of Bieber's shows in the UK might be the place of another attack — and want to protect their beloved performer from harm.
Advertisement
Fans are tweeting at Scooter Braun, the manager who represents both Grande and Bieber, to cancel Bieber's next shows in the UK The Purpose mogul has two shows coming up: He will be performing in Wales on June 30 and then will appear as the headliner of the British Summer Time Hyde Park festival in London on July 2. However, not everyone thinks that the concerts are a good idea, citing the attack at Grande's show and the potential safety issues that it could cause both Bieber and those attending his show.
"For security reasons, cancel Justin's show in the UK, I beg you, with all my heart, please @scooterbraun," begged one fan on Twitter.
Dozens of other fans have also expressed their worry:
Other fans say that the show can go on — but only if Braun and the concert venue takes extra precautions:
"Please do whatever you can to make sure all of your artist's shows have lots of security and that everyone is safe," writes one fan.
Braun has yet to respond about cancelling the show or adding extra security measures, though he has not been silent about the bombing. Shortly after the attack, Braun penned an emotional message to his followers on Twitter:
"Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack," the manager wrote.
He then added a message thanking those who came to the aid of the people affected by the tragedy:
"We mourn the lives of the children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight's of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."
Advertisement
Bieber himself tweeted for fans to "#PrayForManchester." Earlier Monday – before news of the incident had spread — the artist tweeted about his upcoming concert in Hyde Park:
We'll have to wait and see if recent events affect Bieber's upcoming show schedule.
Advertisement

More from Music

R29 Original Series