@scooterbraun @MxBelieberSquad For security reasons, cancel Justin's show in the UK, I beg you, with all my heart, please @scooterbraun— Nyeligbi (@nyeligbi) May 23, 2017
@scooterbraun cancels Justin's show in UK please #PrayForManchester— bells ☹ (@ibieberfamous) May 23, 2017
@scooterbraun we know Justin wants to give his best to fans, but now the best is he stay safe. we begged pls. god bless u and u family ??— ProjetooJBBR (@projetoojbbr) May 23, 2017
@scooterbraun @scooterbraun Scooter please for security reasons Justin's shows in UK has to be cancelled we beg you! ???#PrayForManchester— bianca (@bizzleorgsm) May 23, 2017
@scooterbraun @scooterbraun— #SquadBelienators ? (@mariandrauhlJB) May 23, 2017
Cancel the concerts of justin in uk will be the best #PrayForManchester #prayersforManchester #BeliebersSquad
@scooterbraun Please do whatever you can to make sure all of your artist's shows have lots of security and that everyone is safe— Nikki (@kidrauhlspizzas) May 23, 2017
UK. @BSTHydePark in July https://t.co/cZqFvfZ5Uv pic.twitter.com/gR5sLY4Yrd— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 22, 2017