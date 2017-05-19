Out of all of life’s eternal questions, there’s one that stands out above the rest: Is there such a thing as too much highlighter? With dewy sticks, strobing palettes, holographic creams, and rainbow luminisers all just a trip to Sephora away, it can certainly start to seem like we’ve reached the saturation point of just how out-of-this-world radiant one’s skin can be.
The good news is that, unlike many of life’s questions, there’s a definitive answer to this one, and that answer is no — of course not. There is always room for more, and when the latest offerings are as eye-catching as the new Strobe of Genius Holographic Sticks from NYX, there’s no reason not to add them to your ever-growing collection. We got the very first look at the brand-new formulas, and they're even better than we imagined.
If you’re a fan of the Glossier highlighters, but really wish they came in more unexpected shades (like, say, a pearly pink, or an opalescent blue…), then you’re going to love these new additions. You can choose from Electric Invasion, the perfect pastel blue, and Mermaid Armour, a cool baby pink — or don’t choose at all and snag both. After all, at $9 a pop, they’re an affordable way to work a hit of luminous colour into your daily makeup routine.
We tried both shades on ourselves, and each one looks totally different on different skin tones — in a good way. On dark skin with warm undertones, the pigments really pop; on fair and light complexions with warm or neutral undertones, they leave behind an icy sheen. (The colours looked flattering on our lids, too, particularly on deeper skin tones.)
Basically, you can’t go wrong — so mark your calendar (or set up an iPhone alert) for June 1, which is when the highlighters officially launch in NYX stores all over the country. What’s more, each retail location will be hosting a special "Glow Getter" party to celebrate the release, so you can get lit at a gathering in a whole new way. It almost sounds like too much fun.
