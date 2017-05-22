Drake's Face Says He Intensely Enjoyed Nicki Minaj's BBMAs Performance

,
Nicki Minaj opened up the 2017 Billboard Music Awards with a sexy, high-energy medley of hits featuring a few welcome guest singers. The rapper performed "No Frauds" with Lil Wayne, "Light My Body Up" with David Guetta, "Swalla" with Jason Derulo, and, finally, "Regret in Your Tears." The crowd went wild for Minaj's set, which she performed in a latex-heavy, dominatrix-inspired outfit. One person who particularly seemed to enjoy Minaj's performance? That would be one Aubrey Drake Graham.
The camera panned to Drake's face while Minaj was on all fours onstage, and the Canadian rapper appeared to be nothing less than transfixed by the sight before him. The artist — who minutes later won the Top Male Artist award over Justin Bieber, Future, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd — was caught with the most priceless look on his face. It was somebody-grab-me-a-drool-bucket level intensity.
Of course, Twitter seized on the funny moment. Someone tweeted, "why can't I get someone to look at me like @Drake looks at @NICKIMINAJ." Another BBMAs viewer wrote, "Like that arch though sis @NICKIMINAJ what up??? You trynna make @Drake break a sweat or what." Another tweet reads "@Drake look so taken aback with @NICKIMINAJ performance he don't know where to look."
It's worth noting, though, that for some reasons Drake didn't join Minaj and Weezy for "No Frauds," even though he's featured on the actual track. Maybe he was thinking about that? Or Minaj's butt. We just don't know.
I love @NICKIMINAJ but PUUUULLEASE actually sing....also, why can't I get someone to look at me like @Drake looks at @NICKIMINAJ #BBMAs2017— Christian (@thedge7) May 22, 2017
@Drake look so taken aback with @NICKIMINAJ performance he don't know where to look ?????@BBMAs #siskilledit #nofrauds #NickiBBMAs pic.twitter.com/2WYDOeEuBJ— FREDDY TV?? (@ICONIC_FREDDY) May 22, 2017
.@Drake enjoying @NICKIMINAJ before performing tonight.@BBMAs #BBMAs #DRAKExBBMAs pic.twitter.com/2p7GBuecgp— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 22, 2017
Like that arch though sis @NICKIMINAJ what up??? You trynna make @Drake break a sweat or what???? but that #hairporn though @BBMAs #wiglife pic.twitter.com/lcMnrx2eLE— FREDDY TV?? (@ICONIC_FREDDY) May 22, 2017
