Twitter Is Confused & Enthralled By Cher's Right Breast At The BBMAs

We don't know what was more incredible: Cher's first awards show performance in 15 years, or the outfit she wore while doing it. While performing "Believe" at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night, the 71-year-old singer rocked an ensemble that turned a lot of heads, not for the one breast covered with a nipple pasty, but for the one that wasn't.
Cher donned the same getup she wore in the "If I Could Turn Back Time" music video, and then again in 2014, but for some reason this is the first time we as a society are noticing that her right breast is just kind of...out. What's going on here? Did a pasty fall off? Is she wearing a nude nipple cover? Is she missing a nipple altogether?
Twitter is just as perplexed as we are.
Where was #cher s nipple I don't freaking understand where it went #bbmas— Kimberly Webb (@kimberlywebb_) May 22, 2017
Are they blurring Cher's other nipple out or what's going on? I'm confused— Andrea (@andreeaaa_z) May 22, 2017
#BBMAs WHERE IS CHER'S OTHER NIPPLE COVER. AND WHERE IS THE NIPPLE— Taleigha? (@Tal_Hunter) May 22, 2017
Some people were not fans of the bold sartorial move, saying it was inappropriate for any children who might have been watching the show.
Cher you are great and all but you are 71 years old so maybe the nipple coverings weren't the best decision pic.twitter.com/AMP7TMjLN4— Moll (@MollieWurm) May 22, 2017
My 9 yr old is deeply troubled that he can see #Cher's "right boob". Thanks #BBMAs2017 ?— Me, Who Me? (@KikiMeeks) May 22, 2017
Other people, however, were totally here for the look (whatever it is).
I hope at 71 I have the confidence Cher does.... in nipple petals and rhinestones... mesh body suits. #killinit— emilyyy (@ermahgerd9) May 22, 2017
Is Cher's #RightBreast the new #LeftShark? Will we ever get an explanation for what's going on with this look? Excuse me, Serial? I have a great idea for season 3.
