Own it

“I chose to manage everything by myself for the first three years. I’d pack the orders, send them out, answer customer emails and phone calls, write product descriptions, take the photos in my living room. I didn’t have any investors, and even today we’re completely independent, so we have no bank loans. When you start doing everything by yourself, you know what’s going on with your business and you know what your customer expects from you. You can react quickly. You have to be deep into the business if you want to get things done. I did a lot by myself because I didn’t want to lose control.”