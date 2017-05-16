For something that is supposed to make your skin look better, concealer tends to have the opposite effect. It flakes over blemishes, streaks under eyes, and cakes in all the wrong places. And, when you do find one you love, it usually comes in three shades of light, lighter, and lightest.
But Nars is here to change the game with its new Soft Matte Concealer, which covers just about everything — blemishes, undereye circles, redness, spots — in 16 shades that acknowledge that humans don't come in three colours. It doesn't dry out skin or make it greasy, and a little bit goes a long way. Plus, almost every makeup artist we know is raving about it RN.
But the best part? Every time we wear it, people compliment our skin — not our makeup. (That's when you know it's good.) We tested it on five people so you can find your best match, ahead.