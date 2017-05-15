Revenge can be messy—just ask Chrissy Teigen.
After her husband, R&B singer John Legend, danced with a fan at one of his concerts in Miami, the supermodel, new mother, chef, and branzino aficionado knew there was only one way to tell him how she really felt about the situation: Grab a random guy and get inked.
That's right, instead of getting angry, Teigen got even by getting a hilarious new henna tattoo and recorded the entire thing on Snapchat, according to Entertainment Weekly.
"I'm Chrissy Teigen," she told the camera. "And you guys get to pick your ultimate henna on my lower back."
So, what did she end up choosing as her new back piece?
Lmao. How can you not love @chrissyteigen ? pic.twitter.com/GR1vJmzSlC— Dez Gonzalez (@Draelez) May 13, 2017
Both Teigen and her new, unnamed friend both got "It's just a prank, bruh" temporarily inked just above their derrières.
While her payback play definitely got her point across, Teigen later shared on her Snapchat and Twitter accounts that while sweet, sometimes revenge can be downright dirty.
Turns out that unlike adding a healthy dose of humour to your marriage, fresh henna and white bed sheets don't quite mix.
