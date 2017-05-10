This Friday, Harry Styles will debut his first solo album, Harry Styles. And after reading his Rolling Stone cover story, being blown away by his Saturday Night Live appearance, and appreciating his moody album art, we are more than ready to listen to all the new songs from the former One Direction star and future Mick Jagger doppelgänger.
Luckily, the 23-year-old has been leaving hella breadcrumbs for fans to devour along the way. He's performed not one, not two, but four singles so far ("Sign Of The Times", "Carolina", "Ever Since New York", and "Sweet Creature") on both SNL and the Today show. And now he's taken to Snapchat to drop his most subtle, most millennial-inclined clue yet: a Harry Styles-themed Snapchat filter.
If you have Snapchat, then go to your filter section and scroll past the King Arthur one (shoutout Jude Law and Charlie Hunnam), the angel-slash-devil one, and then you will find one little blush-toned smiley face — that rose-colored ripple pool is Styles' custom filter, and resembles his "Sign Of The Times" single art. If you turn on the volume, you can also hear a 30-second preview of a brand new track off the album, "Woman."
Styles clearly knows his fan base is Snapchat-minded, and like moths to the flame, they're already sharing videos of themselves listen to the brief snippet of the song on social media. And the alluring lyrics of "Woman/ La la la la la la la la/ Oh! Woman" are literally bringing them to tears. Now all we need is for him to join the popular app himself.
Check out the @Harry_Styles @Snapchat Lens to unlock a 30 second clip of "Woman" off his debut album! ?? pic.twitter.com/46CTXiEhyt— Columbia Records (@ColumbiaRecords) May 10, 2017
harry got me drownin in my tears at this part of woman and it isnt even out yet pic.twitter.com/liZLZdc3Ol— ? G (@stylesartpop) May 10, 2017
Give me the full version of Woman right now I can't stop singing that 20 second clip . @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/hayYF7EJOU— Harr-ibo (@pinkaIbums) May 10, 2017
THERE'S ACTUALLY A SNAPCHAT FILTER FOR "WOMAN" OH MY GOD ITS SUCH A BOP ?? @Harry_Styles IM SO PROUD OF YOU ?? I STAN A LEGEND ? pic.twitter.com/KKZ963EarX— k*rstene (@harrytherbb) May 10, 2017
