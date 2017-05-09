Update: Sophie Turner Clarified What She Was Saying In That Viral Video

Meghan De Maria
Update: Turner's rep has responded to Refinery29's request for comment with a statement from the actress.
"I used the word 'motherf*ckers' in a recent video posted in an Instagram story and not a hateful racial slur that has been suggested," Turner said in the statement provided to Refinery29. "I am incredibly upset that anyone would think otherwise, and I want to make it clear that I would never use such an abhorrent word."
This story was originally published at 11:10 a.m. EDT.
A video of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at the gym went viral on Tuesday morning, and it wasn't for a good reason. The account that posted the video, @gameofupdates, claimed that it shows Turner using a racial slur.
The video shows someone who appears to be a personal trainer with Jonas and Turner at the gym. It looks like it was originally posted as an Instagram story before a tipster sent it to the @gameofupdates Twitter account. "Look who came today," the man says in the video, moving the camera to show the couple. Turner then addresses the camera, which is where things get sticky.
Some Twitter users, like the original poster, believe Turner used a racial slur. But others believe her words are being misinterpreted, and that she's saying "What's up, motherf*ckers?"
The video isn't the best quality, so it's difficult to make out exactly what she's saying. But that didn't stop Twitter from having plenty of opinions.
There were plenty of Twitter users who were adamant that, yes, Turner did use a slur. Some fans declared her canceled and even "unstanned." People took to Turner's Instagram account to leave comments of disapproval, too.
Others attacked Jonas.
And a number of people defended the notion that Turner was saying "motherf*ckers" and didn't use the slur at all.
Still, others refused to take a side, since it's pretty difficult to make out the audio from the clip.
Until Turner or Jonas, or the man who appears to have filmed the clip, themselves weigh in, we can't know for sure what was being said. After Twitter users pointed out that Turner may not have used the slur, the original poster shared a response to the backlash on Twitter.
This story has been updated to include a statement from Sophie Turner.
