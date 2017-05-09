NEW: sophie turner says the n word casually and laughs about it and this marks the end of this updates account :) pic.twitter.com/N6pS330vaw— game of thrones news (@gameofupdates) May 9, 2017
Let me pop some popcorn before I watch Sophie Turner get Black Twitter hands. https://t.co/MEHBnqQmDy— P'Challa MacKenzie (@pfunk1130) May 9, 2017
@gameofupdates Shameful! I thought she'd be better than this! Hope she'll not get anymore roles since this is a bad example to the children!— ざっち (@zatti07) May 9, 2017
sophie turner saying the n word so casually and joe jonas laughing about it really says something— samar (@gyllenhaaaal) May 9, 2017
sophie turner, a Caucasian, said the n word in a video while joe jonas, another Caucasian, laughed about it? pic.twitter.com/36T3acAumb— m (@jeonromantics) May 9, 2017
Sophie Turner cancelled. Joe Jonas cancelled. That other Caucasian who was laughing cancelled. I SAID WHAT I SAID pic.twitter.com/xa6h4AyncW— destiny (@loveslikefire) May 9, 2017
@gameofupdates I thought Joe Jonas would be above dating such a nasty person!...can't imagine his grandpa (he's black) would be proud of this.— Michelle (@PiperOMallory) May 9, 2017
@gyllenhaaaal She said mothafuckaaa if you listen and joe didn't laugh it was the guy holding the camera— Howto Rob (@howtorob45) May 9, 2017
@PiperOMallory @gameofupdates She said mothafuckaa and ppl misheard it— Howto Rob (@howtorob45) May 9, 2017
i can't stand sophie turner but didn't she say 'motherfucka'?— theodosia (@isolaconstance) May 9, 2017
@tbyariana @downhalsey @Alice_Horan96 @gameofupdates Yo does it not sound like muthafuckaaa to u guys a little?— hafsa (@hafsa_m98) May 9, 2017
@gameofupdates @reysIight Not trying to excuse her if it's true but to me it sounded like muthafuckaaa listen again— hafsa (@hafsa_m98) May 9, 2017
@gameofupdates She definitely says mothafuckaaaa. It's just really fast.— Sansa Stark. (@LadyLemonCakes) May 9, 2017
@gameofupdates i am not condoning her action if she actually did say it but it sounded like she said mothafucka..— ara✨ (@sointogyu) May 9, 2017
@gameofupdates She said mathafaka, delete this video and your account— Rae ? (@WhoTfIsRae) May 9, 2017
i dont even like sophie turner but what the fuck is she saying in the video is she saying the n word or motherfucker i cant even tell— ari // pinned (@HJACKMANS) May 9, 2017
Now that I listened to it a few times, Sophie Turner could be saying "motherfucker" in that video. But idk. ??— Ella ღ (@FentyLKnowles) May 9, 2017
personally i heard the n word, due to the hard 'g', and that the guy who posted it deleted it but i can also hear how it sounds like 'mf'— game of thrones news (@gameofupdates) May 9, 2017
ultimately it is at your own discretion how you hear it, and what you hear.— game of thrones news (@gameofupdates) May 9, 2017