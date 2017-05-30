These Scalp Products Are The Key To Healthy Hair

But panic not, because there are plenty of ways to remedy a suffering scalp. According to Lendon, the best way to begin is with deep, effective cleansing – cleansing is for your scalp, while shampooing is for the strands. “Essentially, the scalp is an extension of your face and skin – and should be treated in a similar manner. It is pivotal that the scalp is kept in a good condition and is balanced, as a healthy scalp will in turn lead to healthy-looking, gorgeous hair.” As Anabel adds, we should be cleansing at least every two days in order to remove oils, sweat, dirt, and environmental pollutants: “If you wash your hair infrequently, your scalp is likely to become irritated and you’re also more likely to get blocked pores and pimples. Your hair may also start to smell.” And once you’ve washed, be equally loving with the hairbrush: “Imagine what your forehead would look like if you raked it with bristles. The same applies to your scalp. Choose a brush that is gentle – the best are those with rounded, plastic prongs. Metal-pronged brushes can scratch the scalp and be quite damaging.”