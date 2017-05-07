Lily Allen Champions Women Who Work In Creative Industries

Lily Allen has added her voice to a campaign encouraging women who work in music and other creative industries.
The singer-songwriter spoke yesterday at a London panel event hosted by Girls I Rate, an organisation that "celebrates and champions women to work together in the creative industries."
Describing the event as a sign of "positive" change in these traditionally male-dominated industries, Allen told the BBC: "There are more girls getting involved in songwriting and production and it's brilliant. Things are happening."
"Creating communities where people can share their experiences can only ever be a good thing - that's the only way we can possibly learn," she added. "So these kind of [events] are vital."
Girls I Rate was founded by Carla Marie Williams, a British singer-songwriter who has co-written recent tracks for Beyoncé ("Freedom", "Runnin'") and Britney Spears ("Private Show").
Williams told the BBC: "The purpose of today is just to encourage more women to come forward. We want to see more female producers, we want to see more female songwriters. We just want them to get heard, and I want to provide a platform for that."
