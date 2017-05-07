These Are The UK's Richest Young Celebrities

The Sunday Times has been publishing its annual Rich List of the UK's 1,000 wealthiest people or families since 1989. Obviously the compilers rely on well-informed estimates - no one phones up JK Rowling and asks her to log into her online banking for a quick update. So while the final figures aren't "official," there's a strong chance that they're pretty close to the mark.
The Rich List 2017 has been published today and alongside the main countdown, The Sunday Times has compiled The Young Rich List featuring the UK's 50 wealthiest people under 30. Unsurprisingly, it contains some of our favourite singers and actors. Adele places sixth on the list with an estimated fortune of £125 million, which is a massive £40 million up from last year thanks to the success of her 25 album and world tour.
Daniel Radcliffe places eighth with an estimated personal fortune of £78 million, while Robert Pattinson finishes 10th with an estimated personal fortune of £67 million.
Radcliffe's old Harry Potter castmate Emma Watson also makes the cut, placing 20th with an estimated personal fortune of £39 million. The Sunday Times notes: "Watson is expected to earn handsomely from her portrayal of Belle in this year’s Disney live action film of Beauty and the Beast. Although she reportedly accepted a £1.6 million appearance fee, she also took a cut of the production’s global takings – which have far exceeded expectations."
Meanwhile, all five members of One Direction appear in the top 50 with estimated personal fortunes of £40 million each for Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne, and £35 million for Zayn Malik, who obviously left the group earlier.
They're joined by fellow singing stars Ed Sheeran (£52 million), Florence Welch (£21 million), Ellie Goulding (£20 million), Sam Smith (£20 million), Jessie J (£17 million), and Little Mix (£24 million collectively). Actors Rupert Grint (£28 million) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (£18 million) also feature in the top 50.
And don't be fooled into thinking that fashion doesn't pay, too. Supermodel-turned-actor Cara Delevingne is a new entry on The Young Rich List this year with an estimated personal fortune of £15 million.
