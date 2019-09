These Are The UK's Richest Young Celebrities

The Rich List 2017 has been published today and alongside the main countdown, The Sunday Times has compiled The Young Rich List featuring the UK's 50 wealthiest people under 30. Unsurprisingly, it contains some of our favourite singers and actors. Adele places sixth on the list with an estimated fortune of £125 million, which is a massive £40 million up from last year thanks to the success of her 25 album and world tour.