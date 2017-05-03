This is not going to be a piece where I wax poetic about a calculator. But I will say that sometimes, I really miss the Ti-84 graphing calculator that was always in my backpack during high school.
I don't miss how clunky it was, having to carry around extra batteries for it, and the many late nights of using it on painful geometry homework. The times when I do miss it are when I have to use my iPhone calculator.
Yes, the iPhone calculator has all the bare basics that I usually need — addition, subtraction, division, and multiplication. But I can't count the number of times that I've had to redo calculations from scratch because I've made a mistake. You see, there's no backspace button on the iPhone calculator.
Little did I know, there's a hidden hack that does one better: Twitter user @censoredialogue posted a now-viral PSA showing that by swiping your finger across the total sum (the figure that appears in the black box at the top of the screen) on the iPhone calculator, you can go back a step. Mind. Blown.
PSA: you can backspace on the iPhone calculator pic.twitter.com/sBJMlANDNJ— CENSORED dialogue (@censoredialogue) May 3, 2017
Thank you, @censoredialogue. You have saved me many moments of frustrated and angry calculating.
