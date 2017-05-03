Britney On Broadway Could Be The Greatest Show On Earth

The idea of Britney Spears getting her own Broadway shows is at both obvious and genius. After more hits than we can count and a smash success residency in Vegas, a Britney musical is the next logical step in the pop icon's path to complete world domination. And now that reports suggesting such a thing could happen are circulating, it seems all but inevitable.
Forbes is reporting that Spears' managers are interested in doing a Broadway musical written around the star's music. Larry Rudolph and Adam Leber met with theatre great Jerry Mitchell to talk about "turning her music catalog into a full-fledged theatrical production," per Forbes. Mitchell didn't tell the publication many details, except to rule out the possibility that the show would be based on Spears' life story. “It would NOT be autobiographical,” he told Forbes. More likely, the production would be a fictional story about something else entirely; Spears' lengthy catalog of hits would soundtrack the show. (Think ABBA and Mamma Mia!)
Mitchell is probably best known for Kinky Boots, for which he won the Tony for Best Choreography in 2013. He's also the creative mind behind On Your Feet! about the Cuban-American musical duo and husband-and-wife Gloria and Emilio Estefan, who won 26 Grammys collectively throughout their careers. And in 2007, he brought Legally Blonde to the stage in musical form.
While these are just early days in the potential development of a Brit Brit musical — no plans has been officially announced yet — it makes perfect sense for the star. Earlier this week, the 35-year-old announced the final dates for the singer's long-running Vegas Residency, Britney: Piece of Me. The next round of shows kicks off in September (following her summer tour to Asia and Israel) and will close out on New Year's Eve. "As I prepare to say goodbye to 'Piece of Me,' I had no idea how magical this experience would be," Spears said in a statement on Monday, reports the Los Angeles Times. "Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show."
Her manager Rudolph told the Las Vegas-Review Journal, “We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided." Please don't plant these seeds of hope only to let us down. The campaign to bring Britney to Broadway is officially kicking off right... now!
