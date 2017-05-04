Feist, Your Favourite Noughties Indie Musician, Is Back

Lots of your videos in the past have been very musical-like, do you have any big plans for videos for this album?

I think the key is to never try to make a large-scale dance video again [laughs]. I did make a sort of accidental video for this, though. I was doing a photoshoot with Mary Rozzi, who has taken a lot of my photographs in the past, and we started making a video for “Pleasure” on her camera even though she was complaining that it wasn’t the right camera or the right light. I liked how truly guerrilla it was. There wasn’t the big writing of a treatment or 8,000 people there. It wasn’t this long, protracted, high-production scenario. It was just two friends with the intention to just get it done.