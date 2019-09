Feist, Your Favourite Noughties Indie Musician, Is Back

I recently went to a vintage store in LA, well, it’s a woman who has a collection in her beautiful home which is by appointment only – by the way, it’s called Rachel Zabar Vintage because I know Refinery29 readers might like to know these things. She didn’t know me but it came to light that I’m a musician and was looking for some totemic stuff to wear on stage and she was like, ‘Oh well tell me, what’s your fashion?’ And I was like, ‘Oh no no, you’re misunderstanding, I consider myself a worker and I need to be able to move and I need the fabrics to be natural and things can’t be synthetic’. It’s like there is a task to do and I need clothes to cover my body while I do it. Which isn’t to say I don’t enjoy the mythological creation of a character but if I’m thinking about the clothes more than how I feel in them, then something is wrong. If I’m made body-conscious or self-conscious about the clothes then I’m in trouble and I can’t do what I’m there to do. So often it feels like I’m just trying to find my uniform to get the job done.