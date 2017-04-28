Cheese Lovers, Today's Google Doodle Is For You

Google whipped up something extra cheesy with today's doodle.
The click-through doodle illustrates the creation of Camembert cheese and celebrates Marie Harel, the dairymaid credited with first developing the cheese in 1791. According to Google's Doodle blog, Harel had a chance encounter that made the soft, earthy cheese you spread over crackers a reality.
During the French Revolution, a priest from Brie sought sanctuary at the Normandy manor where Harel worked. He gave Harel some recipe secrets, and she created the cheese now known as Camembert, packaging the rounds in their famous wooden boxes.
Camembert is made using raw cow's milk — hence, the adorable cows in the doodle — which is heated and turned into solid curds using rennet.
Celebrate Harel's birthday by breaking out a bottle of vino (whites pair best) and a baguette. Cheers to the weekend!
Advertisement