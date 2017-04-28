This Instagram Shows The Dangers Of Wearing Too-Tight Shapewear

While many women endure the confines of stretchy shapewear, it can get out of hand, which is exactly what San Francisco-based model and body-positivity activist KhrystyAna found out.
According to Self Magazine, after a long day of wearing uncomfortably tight clothes and shapewear, KhrystyAna found her legs turning blue and blisters on her feet — all due to poor circulation. She shared her pain and suffering via Instagram, where her followers applauded her for speaking out about her discomfort and the unreal expectations many women feel the need to achieve.
"One one of these images see my BLUE legs, poor babies from wearing shapers for a few hours. How do you like the reality of impeded blood circulation, infertility, digestive problems, nerve damage and more," she captioned her Instagram post, which included a slew of images. "Yes these images of me today are terrifying to many of you, especially that scar (I have them on both feet) from wearing VERY SEXY high heels. I bled...and now this scar but BOY, MY FEET LOOKED SEXY THAT ONE DAY!"
In the photos, you can see that the extremely tight shapewear has caused KhrystyAna's legs to turn blue. And while everyone's been there when it comes to shoes and blisters, having that compound her discomfort all day probably wasn't all that pleasant. KhrystyAna adds that women everywhere endure plenty of pain for beauty, tweezing, waxing, bleaching, and scrubbing are just a few examples she gives, she concludes that the most important lesson in this is to listen to your own body and not push it past its limits when it comes to dealing with discomfort.
Self enlisted doctor Hilary Hawkins for some insight. She explained that the things KhrystyAna dealt with were all temporary, but agreed with the notion that health and comfort are far more important that trying to attain physical perfection. She's not telling everyone to ditch the shapewear entirely, just to use them with caution, especially when they start to get too unbearable.
