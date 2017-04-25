Why This Woman Says She's Okay With Gaining Weight

I ain't afraid of no pizza ☝️seriously I have all the feels rn and here's why. What if I told you that gaining weight is OKAY? The picture on the left is from two years ago, 151 lbs. the picture on the right is from two minutes ago, 151 lbs. the third pictures are both from today! Please don't be offended by this I'm just proving a point! For the longest time I've been so petrified of the scale, I was gaining weight and refused to look ? luckily I have the worlds strongest support system including my friends, my boyfriend, and people I've met through fitness that help me realize that numbers are so relative!! @hillon_dassett snapped some sense into me when I freaked about the weight I've gained. But the 151 lb girl on the left who spent hours running on the track, starving, yo-yo dieting, overeating, self-consciously looking in the mirror at all times- is NOT the woman I am today. I refuse to count myself out of having fun and enjoying my 20's and more importantly skip out on family vacations. F*ck that!! I enjoy training and weight-lifting just as much as I love how I look right now. Just because I'm always training does not mean I'm trying to "cut" for a show. Here's to big booties and even bigger hearts ? ☝️??

