So I downloaded this app and decided to pick the "hot" filter not knowing that it would make me white. It's 2017, c'mon guys smh#FaceApp pic.twitter.com/9U9dv9JuCm— Shahquelle L. (@RealMoseby96) April 20, 2017
#faceapp isn't' just bad it's also racist...? filter=bleach my skin and make my nose your opinion of European. No thanks #uninstalled pic.twitter.com/DM6fMgUhr5— Terrance AB Johnson (@tweeterrance) April 19, 2017
#FaceApp is so much fun! ...until you notice it's a bit racist. Oooops! :P #whitewashing pic.twitter.com/vCk2ZU8ZUu— Mia Meri (@TheMiaMeri) April 22, 2017
Since I did my face reveal, I also did the face app thing, tell me what you think, also "hot" me is just me with lighter skin, so racist, :P pic.twitter.com/l2rrVobWyW— Doughy (@_Doughy_) April 23, 2017
#FaceApp Apparently the "hot" filter just makes me paler widens and takes off my glasses? Just looks weird lol pic.twitter.com/o7MVu8PNsG— Cait? (@Caitofthenorth) April 25, 2017
#faceapp removes glasses and replaces eyes. With white people eyes. :| pic.twitter.com/mUgrcrXds1— ?????????? (@littlebunnyfu) April 18, 2017