Kristen Stewart Directed Chvrches' New Music Video For An Excellent Cause

Kristen Stewart's certainly no stranger to the music video scene. The Personal Shopper star and Twilight alum has starred in the videos for Marcus Foster's "I Was Broken" (2011); Jenny Lewis' "One of the Guys" (2014); and, most recently, last December's "Ride 'Em on Down" by The Rolling Stones. With all that work under her belt, why not switch gears and see what life is like on the other side of the camera?
The 27-year-old actress stepped into the director's chair for the latest music video from electronic-pop group Chvrches. Yesterday the Scottish act released a teaser trailer for the shoot, which was shot in black-and-white and features photography from Lindsey Byrnes. The full video will premiere on April 28.
04.28.17@7inchesforpp x Kristen Stewart pic.twitter.com/Pbw9wpikXB— CHVRCHΞS (@CHVRCHES) 19 April 2017
Though Stewart has shown a move towards taking on more directing projects — this collaboration is much more than just a cool career move. As Pitchfork reports, the reworked Churches track will be released as a single on 7-inches for Planned Parenthood, a collaborative compilation which will raise funds for the nonprofit organisation.
"Lawmakers with extreme views are working hard to shut down Planned Parenthood," a Facebook page for the project states. "If they succeed, millions of Americans will lose access to basic health services, including STD testing and treatment, birth control, and life-saving cancer screenings.
"7-inches for Planned Parenthood is a response to this threat. This curated series of 7-inch vinyl records is being made by a group of people who believe that access to health care is a public good that should be fiercely protected. Do we know there’s a joke in the name? We do. We hope the title evokes the rich history of 7-inch vinyl records as a medium for protest music and resistance."
The project includes contributions from Sleater-Kinney, Mary J. Blige, Jenny Slate, Sarah Silverman, Common, and more. John Legend, St. Vincent, and Zach Galifianakis also recently joined forces on a cover of the Minnie Ripperton classic "Lovin' You" in support of 7-inches.
Good on K-Stew for stepping up. Love your work, lady.
