These Are The Best Cities In The World For Millennials Right Now

What are your key criteria when deciding where to live? If you’re under 30, chances are you’re pretty picky about where you choose to call home – even if you’re strapped for cash. Many of us try our best to make ends meet in expensive cities, opting to eat beans on toast for weeks to pay our sky-high rent, rather than “give up” and move to the dreaded suburbs.
So where in the world are all the bright young things flocking to in 2017? Helpfully, the apartment search engine Nestpick has ranked 100 global cities based on how suitable they are for millennials (that word again).
The Millennial Cities Ranking takes into account 16 criteria, including employment opportunities, the affordability of housing, gender equality, LGBT friendliness, tolerance of immigration, nightlife and, crucially, internet speed.
Of the 100 cities analysed, London comes in at a disappointing 16th place. You can blame our lack of affordable housing (no surprises there!), and the ranking also said we have poor public transport, lack tolerance for immigrants and don't have enough music festivals.
(Call us defensive, but we reckon the capital should have at least made the top 10. Yeah, London transport is too expensive, but it’s pretty reliable; Mayor Sadiq Khan’s #LondonIsOpen campaign was launched to celebrate its outward-looking ethos; and there’s no shortage of festivals and other entertainment available in London.)
Europe dominates the top spots, with Vancouver the only non-European city to scrape into the top 10. Amsterdam takes first place, scoring high on most of the variables, including LGBT friendliness, opportunities for startups, tourism, festivals and other social equality factors. It's only downside is its lack of affordable housing.
Berlin struggled in a few of the criteria but still ranked as the second-best city for millennials this year and scored 10/10 for nightlife (of course). Neighbouring German city Munich ranked third, scoring highly on most variables, from high employment and favourability to startups to its emphasis on social issues.
Given that most of the top 10 cities are a short train, coach or plane journey away from London, luckily we can all get a taste of their fun, laid-back lifestyles pretty easily.
The top 20 cities for millennials in 2017:
1. Amsterdam
2. Berlin
3. Munich
4. Lisbon
5. Antwerp
6. Barcelona
7. Lyon
8. Cologne
9. Paris
10. Vancouver
11. Lille
12. Zurich
13. Valencia
14. The Hague
15. Montreal
16. London
17. Rotterdam
18. Nantes
19. Prague
20. Helsinki
