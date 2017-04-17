I’d be lying if I said that that [leaving the tour] didn’t run through my mind. Not necessarily quitting the group, but I wanted to go home. All I wanted to do was feel safe, go crawl in my bed and be in my house with people that genuinely know my heart. Where I really got my strength truly during that time was my family. My best friend came out on the road, because she knew everything I was going through and that I needed her. My mom was on the road. Me and my dad, we would be on FaceTime, and it was really hard for him to see me as sad and depressed as I was. He would start crying just seeing me hurting. It was very devastating. I'm very grateful for my family — they were my crutch during that time.