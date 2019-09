This Stay-At-Home-Dad Leaves The Funniest Notes For His Wife To Find

Along with writing posts, he also began sharing the funny and relatable messages he left around the house on Post-It notes . Some are reminders for himself, some are notes for his wife, and others are pithy observations about parenting in general. Unsurprisingly, his down-to-Earth commentary became an instant hit on the internet (though, tbh, sometimes the line between "funny" and "casual misogyny" is pretty fine when it comes to his observations, and I'd love to see his wife have a more humanising nickname than "the permanent roommate"). Over the last few days, however, Illuminati's words have gone viral, letting lots of people appreciate his sense of humour and love of being a dad.