This Is How Many Young Women Now Experience Anxiety & Depression

One in four young women in the UK has experienced mental health problems, according to a new survey by the Office for National Statistics.
The survey found that young women aged between 16 and 24 were "significantly more likely" than young men in the same age group to recognise and reveal that they had experienced anxiety and depression. Less than one in six men aged between 16 and 24 revealed similar mental health problems, The Guardian reports.
The survey also found that the number of young people who said their mental health had "deteriorated" rose from 18% in 2009-10 to 21% in 2013-14. However, in a similar period of time, more young people said they felt content with their household income and "general health satisfaction."
Advertisement
In short: though young people's overall quality of life could be rising, their mental health doesn't seem to be improving at the same rate.
Responding to the results, Tom Madders of mental health charity YoungMinds suggested that the growing popularity of social media had increased pressure on young people to "keep up the pretence of having a perfect life."
He told The Guardian: "There is still a huge amount of misunderstanding about mental health conditions, making people less likely to open up to others if they are struggling to cope. This is particularly difficult for young people who face pressure, including stress at school, college or university and body image issues."
He also noted that "it’s crucial that the [mental health] problems which young people report are taken seriously and supported to prevent them escalating and going into crises."
Whatever you're going through, you can call the Samaritans for free any time, from any phone on 116 123. Meanwhile, these seven women recently shared some morning rituals that they believe can help with their anxiety.
Advertisement