Spring is the time for reinvention, fresh starts, and experimentation. Around about the same time we wave goodbye to short days and our winter coats, we're also compelled to switch up our hair. If you're not quite ready for a dramatic cut, a colour transformation can take your locks to ready-for-summer heights.
Coloured hair has taken salons and social media by storm over the last few years. According to L'Oréal Professionnel, there are 2.8 million posts under the hashtag #pinkhair, and more than 1 million under #mermaidhair and #greenhair. We've seen dip dyes, balayage, even blorange, but - other than silly sounding names - what's up next on the hair horizon? Contourage, says Fie Karayannis, Senior Colourist at Jo Hansford. Much like Instagram's favourite face-chiseling method, a contourage uses light and dark tones to sculpt the face.
"We use a combination of highlighting and balayage with lighter placement of colour around the parts of the face that naturally reflect light - such as your cheekbones, temples and jawline. Darker tones are placed behind the lighter pieces, which accentuates the natural contours of your face", she explains. "This technique works well on textured hair styles or longer layers but can also be adapted accordingly for all styles and hair colours, as it's a bespoke method that is different for each person depending on their face shape and hair colour.’
Sam Burnett, Owner and Creative Director of London Salon Hare & Bone, touts a technique called colour smudging. He took inspiration from the '60s and '70s, "when colour was very relaxed and softly enhanced with naturally sun-kissed highlights and smoky roots." This one is suitable for natural or bright coloured tones, so however you're looking to change it up, there's potential.
"This trend involves merging two colours together in a smudging motion using different depths of colour", he tells us. "This colour works on all hair types. Natural smudging tones suit darker bases that are looking for a low maintenance colour but still want to maintain their overall base tone. Bright smudging tones are best suited to lighter bases like blondes to create a bold, enhanced effect".
And if you want a less natural, more daring blow-out of colour? L'Oréal Professionnel's pastelage, of course. The low-commitment (it only lasts a few washes) style is perfect for parties or festivals, and is essentially a move on from balayage. Using the brand's new hair range, up to seven pastel tones are threaded throughout the hair, creating a soft wave of colour throughout the lengths.
So, whatever your preference, from subtle tones to kitsch colour, these three hair trends should see you through your new season refresh nicely. In need of more inspiration? Click through to see our favourite hair colours right now.