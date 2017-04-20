Renowned for its playful aesthetic, 3INA makeup gives you the tools to "reimagine who you want to be today". Scroll through its Instagram and you’ll find lime-green eyeshadow paired with lilac eyelashes and fuchsia lipsticks. "Beauty without expression is boring" – this is the message the cruelty-free brand wants you to embrace. It comes as no surprise, then, that the brand’s first collaboration, created with embroiderer Marie-Sophie Lockhart, is called Art Freedom.
The self-taught artist, who has worked with the likes of Marc Jacobs and Beyoncé, teamed up with the brand on a new collection inspired by the creative freedom of ‘80s club kids. The range, designed to survive sweaty nights on the dance floor, is made up of a shimmery highlighter, blush powder pearls, a buildable eyeshadow palette, and long-wear eyeliner pencils. Perhaps the stars of the show, though, are the four highly pigmented liquid-to-matte lipsticks, which will see you follow the call of the disco ball.
We chatted to Marie-Sophie about the inspiration behind the collection, working with Drake, and how to stop obsessing over other people’s craft.
Tell us a bit about how you first got into embroidery.
I began obsessively collecting old patches before deciding I wanted to create my own designs. I didn't know any stitches or techniques, so I started looking at ‘70s craft books and YouTube video of old ladies making French knots or chain stitches. From then on, I couldn't stop embroidering everything.
How did your Drake collaboration come about?
I embroidered Drake’s prayer hands on the back of my jeans, Instagrammed it and tagged him – and he regrammed! Overnight I had thousands more followers, and then he contacted me via Instagram DM to ask if I would make clothes for him. I met with him in New York when he was playing with Nas. He personally came to my studio and dropped off some clothes for me to embroider, we had some drinks and chit-chat, and that was my first commission from him.
Talk us through your other clients.
I consider every project a highlight, and I’m lucky to have worked with some fantastic people – Rihanna, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, the Marley family, Browns London, Barney's Japan, Marc Jacobs, Dior, Stella McCartney, Nike and, of course, my most recent project with 3INA makeup.
Why did you want to collaborate with a makeup brand and more specifically, with 3INA?
I feel an affinity with what 3INA stands for. They challenge the traditional one-size-fits-all definition of beauty, and think globally. I think that’s a very contemporary attitude to beauty, which makes the brand so refreshing and powerful.
Your personal style is very ‘70s, but the collaboration is centred around '80s club kids – why was that the decided vision?
I love the '70s and feel it fits my personality and style, but I don't want to get too stuck in one era. For me it was great to try something different and challenge myself. Natalie Hasseck (3INA’s creative director) and I thought a lot about beauty – especially about the last time that beauty was bold and empowered, which was the ‘80s. The collection is called Art Freedom and it really does embody that freedom of expression.
Tell us about your work process – do you start with an initial idea, or do you see where the thread takes you?
It really depends on the job. Sometimes I start by thinking of a design or drawing it and then applying it to fabric. I can also start by looking at the item I have to embroider and from there think of a design to fit the piece; there is no specific process because you have to let the inspiration come to you.
Which is your favourite piece from the collaboration?
That’s a tough question! I love the Chubby Highlighter; it’s so easy to use and suits so many different skin tones. I also think the Eyeshadow Palette is brilliant because it allows you to play with colour and you can either create something very sophisticated or something bolder – it’s very versatile.
What inspires your work?
I take inspiration from everything! Just being here in London and looking at people in the street – it's so different to New York. I also draw inspiration from music, watching documentaries, going to museums: the trick is to not simply see things, but actually look at them, because there is beauty and inspiration in everything.
What are your tips for people looking to get started with embroidery?
Instead of obsessing over other people’s work, try to find your own style and express yourself. Be open to trying things and if it doesn't work at first, don't give up – you just have to keep going!
What's up next for you?
I’m working on a shoot for the next Nike Cortez campaign with Bella Hadid, which is really exciting. I’m also working on a book coming up next spring. I'm working with Hopper Goods (Dennis Hopper’s brand) embroidering Stetson hats and a selection of American vintage pieces, plus I have another collaboration with a shoes brand from NYC. I’m also designing for a number of different brands that I can’t talk about right now – there’s lots and lots to come…
