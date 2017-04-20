How did your Drake collaboration come about?

I embroidered Drake’s prayer hands on the back of my jeans, Instagrammed it and tagged him – and he regrammed! Overnight I had thousands more followers, and then he contacted me via Instagram DM to ask if I would make clothes for him. I met with him in New York when he was playing with Nas. He personally came to my studio and dropped off some clothes for me to embroider, we had some drinks and chit-chat, and that was my first commission from him.