MAC's New Blush Is All About Good Vibes & An Even Better Flush

MAC knows a thing or two about badass beauty launches. Whether it’s a product expansion like the Extra Dimension line, a celebrity-inspired collection like the Selena range, or a pro-approved set from the likes of Kabuki and Diane Kendal, every drop has fans rushing to get their hands on the products before it all, inevitably, sells out. But its latest launch with Chinese film director Min Liu might be the brand's coolest yet — because it’s wearable no matter your beauty vibe.
Using bold reds, electric pinks, and a dash of Chinese traditionalism, the 10-product line bleeds Liu’s creativity. The Taiwanese motion graphics artist, animator, and fashion designer typically utilises contrasting, vibrant colours for her 2-D art with an emphasis on negative space. And the MAC launch is no exception. Even if her name wasn't scrawled on the black packaging, any fan of Liu’s work would be able to recognise her designs within the collection — particularly with her Pearlmatte Face Powder.
The blush is a Mod Podge of red, pink, and a grey-beige, with the image of crashing wave stamped in the centre of the pan. (That illustration is meant to capture the flow of energy and the connection between nature and our lives.) Swirl it together and you’ve got the kind of high-impact flush you’d only find after a few minutes on the treadmill.
"Energy, like beauty in fashion, flows and shifts over time," Liu says of the collab. "I find fashion and beauty to be the collision of personal expression of self, today being different than tomorrow, capturing our yin and yang, and the discovery of our quiet and our riot." And with a new season upon us, this is just the kind of rejuvenating reminder we need.
MAC Pearlmatte Face Powder, available at select MAC locations.
