Honesty may very well be the best policy, but stumbling across someone who lives that truth online is rare. The harsh reality, of course, is that the word 'real' — at least in the way Jennifer Lopez uses it — doesn't exactly translate through the lens of social media. Pictures of cupcakes, swimsuits, and makeup are just too damn appealing in Sepia, you know?
That's why it's especially refreshing to see someone pop the bubble of make believe. In this case, it's beauty blogger Gina Shkeda, and it all started with a selfie she posted to Instagram. Her skin is about as bare as it gets on the world wide web (read: pimple-free, glowing without any obvious highlighter, and basically see-through.).
She looked so great, in fact, that it sparked one particular comment from an admiring fan. "If I could wake up as beautiful as @GinaShkeda I'd be the happiest girl alive #naturalbeauty," they wrote. Gina's response can only be described in one word: epic.
Girl I have micro bladed brows, lash extensions in and lip injections - I don't even look like this ? you're flawless https://t.co/6Eh2wxclC9— Gina (@GinaShkeda) March 31, 2017
"Girl I have micro bladed brows, lash extensions in and lip injections - I don't even look like this ? you're flawless," Shkeda tweeted. It was a moment of raw honesty so scarce in the online world, and hundreds of people flooded the Twittersphere with digital claps of approval. One user wrote, "Wow that was refreshing and positive af to see someone plainly admit their natural-look isn't natural." Another: "LOVE HOW REAL YOU ARE !!!!!! Yesssssssss not many girls would admit to that."
@GinaShkeda @ChaniThaHippie Luv you for your honesty. Now that's real. And beautiful. pic.twitter.com/BGRRbPUdbJ— Ask Black Julie (@BlackJulieKnows) March 31, 2017
@GinaShkeda you really ... DID THAT ... with your response. Thank you for being one of a kind.— anna (@BaconBitsBitch) March 31, 2017
@GinaShkeda @IvyKungu You're so fucking cool for this response. Thank you ?— chihiro (@kellypuss) March 31, 2017
@GinaShkeda @__haraa I love the fact that she is so honest which makes her ten times more beautiful ❤️— ميرة (@mwa_55) April 3, 2017
@GinaShkeda @bretmanrock And we clap, this is how you do it pic.twitter.com/zL23XMXbKi— EMILY (@highonzhang) April 3, 2017
While there's nothing wrong with choosing to get extensions or fillers or whatever you feel like, her honesty about the subject — and her ability to recognise that it doesn't make her or her follower any less than — is refreshing.
And if the overwhelming response pouring in is any indication, we'd venture to say that more people are ready for the J.Lo kind of real. As one Twitter user put it, "This response is so important ❤."
