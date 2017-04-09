Pixi's Global Makeup Artist Takes Us Through Spring's Freshest Look

We all have our beauty routines, carefully tailored to our skin type, lifestyle, and budget. Nevertheless, it's always a treat to see a beauty pro at work, getting a voyeuristic look into their short cuts, tried-and-tested tricks, and industry insight.
We were lucky enough to meet Pixi's Global Makeup Artist Amanda Bell at the brand's flagship store this week. We've long been advocates of the cult Glow Tonic, but we were introduced to a broad range of Pixi's skin and makeup offerings, from the multitasking lip and cheek stain to the surprising two-minute face brightening miracle.
Amanda created a spring makeup look for us, taking us from her skin-prepping heroes through to her favourite application cheats. Click through to see how to create a '70s spring look, straight from Amanda's arsenal of Pixi products.