I think a lot of people assume that being famous is always the end goal for music artists. Is that your goal? What does that mean to you?

"There’s so many levels to it. Personally, I feel like I have reached a certain level of success. To me [that] means [you] are able to sustain yourself by doing what you’re passionate about. Music and art are my passions, and for the past three or four years, I’ve been able to sustain myself doing them independently — working full-time as an artist, a performance artist. But I think I do desire the recognition on a bigger level for my artistry, because with recognition comes support. So, in order for you to really have these big ideas and these big goals, you need more support around you in a lot of different ways — financially, and you need the exposure. If you have a desire to actually do this for the rest of your life, and do it full-time and build something, you do kind of want to achieve the level of notoriety like a Beyoncé or a Nicki Minaj, because with that notoriety you get the stream of infinite support towards your creative ideas."