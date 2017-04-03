Beyoncé's Latest Instagram Series Is #FashionGoals

Stop us if you've heard this one before, but Beyoncé is doing cool stuff on Instagram. We know, it's a lot. Just breathe through it and the shock will pass and you'll be left with a cool tingling sensation, like you just bathed your brain in mouthwash.
The Queen of All Social Media turned to the Isley Brothers for help in debuting a fashion slideshow. Of course, the images sync perfectly with their "Pop That Thang," which has become my new favourite song in a fairly shocking coincidence.
We could say more, but just look at the video.
That's pretty great. We guess having a team of professionals devoted to making every post a work of art helps with making every post a work of art. Bey, helpful person that she is, even selected some stills from the video so we can all peruse them at length. What a considerate gesture, in this writer's opinion.
The floral imagery, just in time for spring, gives the whole thing an elegant and understated look. As much as it's possible for the most famous couple in the world to be understated about anything. Maybe tasteful is the better word. We'll go with tasteful.
