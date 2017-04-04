Trump Has Signed Away Internet Privacy

Update: April 4, 2017: It's official. President Trump has signed the resolution to repeal online privacy protections that would have placed greater restrictions on how telecommunication companies use data.
What should Americans do now? Security company Norton by Symantec advises that people set up a VPN and turn on Private Browsing.
This piece was originally published on March 29.
The Internet is up in arms right now, with people speaking out against yesterday’s congressional vote to overturn online security regulations. If President Trump signs the bill into law, information will be up for sale.
The regulation in question was one of the last moves of the Federal Communication Commission under President Obama. The rule, “Protecting the Privacy of Customers of Broadband and Other Telecommunication Services,” requires that Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and other carriers get your permission to share information. This information includes app usage and browser history.
According to a statement from the White House press office, it’s all but guaranteed that President Trump will vote to overturn the rule. The statement says that if it is presented to the President — which it will be after yesterday’s Republican-led vote, “his advisors would recommend that he sign the bill into law.”
If and when the bill does go into effect, telecommunications company will be able to sell information without permission. Scary, no?
The Twitter response has been fast and rightfully furious.
